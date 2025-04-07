MoH confirms no shortage of IV fluids

The Ministry of Health says it is doing its utmost best to ensure the timely supply to IV fluids to more than 200 healthcare facilities in the country.

The Ministry is responding to concerns raised about current global shortage of IV fluids which is expected to continue through 2025 with supply con-straints.

It says intravenous fluids is not out of stock in the country.

It adds through the Fiji Pharmaceutical & Biomedical Services had received 3000 units of saline solution last week and another 4200 units is yet to be cleared by the Fiji Procurement Office.

The Ministry says the FPBS has also placed continuous orders for saline solution in the next few days.

It says the Ministry is optimistic that the current supply of IV fluids is sufficient to meet the surge in Dengue Fever cases.

The Ministry urge members of the public to take ownership of their health and to clean their compounds and surroundings as this is one of most ef-fective ways to keep their loved ones safe from Dengue.

Meanwhile, the Ministry also clarified that HIV medication are also in stock.

