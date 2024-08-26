MoH boosts HIV response with UNDP support

The Ministry of Health is prepared for any potential increase in HIV cases, with measures already in place to ensure an effective response.

Head of Family Health, Doctor Rachel Devi says significant efforts have been made to update treatment guidelines to align with World Health Organization standards.

Dr Devi says the proactive approach is part of a broader strategy to ensure that the healthcare system is ready to handle any increase in cases.

She adds that Fiji’s partnership with the UNDP allows for a swifter and reliable supply chain, ensuring that the country does not face shortages during critical times.

“Cabinet just recently endorsed, I believe last month or so, they recently endorsed a UNDP agreement, where we can procure our medications and also testing reagents, through UNDP itself. And we know through the UN system, the process is a lot more swift and reliable.”

Dr Devi says antiretroviral treatment stops babies from getting HIV, even if their parents are HIV positive.

She emphasized that the approach to tackling HIV must be comprehensive, ensuring that resources are available to meet the demand without delay.

By bolstering its capacity to manage HIV cases, Dr Devi adds that they aim to prevent any situation where a sudden increase in cases strains the healthcare system.