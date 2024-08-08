MoE to address USP concerns

The Education Ministry will hold discussions with the University of the South Pacific on issues that have recently brewed termination and strike threats.

Minister Aseri Radrodro has briefed the Prime Minister regarding this matter includes concerns over staff welfare.

Recently, The Association of the USP Staff and the USP Staff Union expressed grievances regarding the termination of the Lecturer in Biology and the President of the Association, Dr. Tamara Osborne-Naikatini.

Minister Aseri Radrodro

“We’ve also taken into account the advice by the honorable minister that we respect the honorable prime minister, that we respect all other members and countries of the USP council, and to ensure the smooth running of the University of the South Pacific, with the teachers’ and students’ welfare also taken seriously to achieve a healthy environment of learning and employment.”

Radrodro emphasizes the importance of resolving this issue to ensure university operations are not disrupted.