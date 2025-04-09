MoE moves to resolve salary delays

[ Source: Ministry of Education / Facebook ]

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says the ministry is actively working to resolve all pending salary payment issues.

The comment follows concerns raised by new graduates who claim they have not been paid for about eight weeks.

Radrodro says the release of salary for any new graduate involves multiple stages, including teacher induction, verification of qualifications, completion of necessary documentation, and integration into the payroll system.

He says these processes, while essential for accuracy and compliance, have in some cases led to delays.

However, he assures all teachers that the ministry is actively working to resolve all pending salary payment issues.

Regarding the payment for qualification upgrades, Radrodro stresses that the ministry is not ignoring the efforts of teachers who have upgraded their qualifications.

He says in December last year, the ministry facilitated qualification upgrade payments for 295 eligible officers.

Additionally, the MOE HR Department is currently compiling listings of teachers who have submitted their relevant documents and requests for qualification upgrades, and this will be included in the budget submission for the 2025-2026 financial year.

The education minister assures that he remains committed to ensuring that educators are compensated fairly and on time and that their benefits are secure.

Meanwhile, Radrodro has attributed the late payment of FNPF contributions for its members to the transition to the new payroll system.

He says the issue is not new but has been inherited from past MOE administrations.

The minister says the ministry has rectified these challenges and is working towards clearing the FNPF payments by this week and assures that there should not be any more issues in the future.

