MOE focuses on equipping students with the necessary skills

Minister for Education Viliame Gavoka says the government is investing in technology by supplying rural, remote, and maritime schools with desktops to supplement the stock in the schools.

Gavoka says the Technical Vocational Unit of MOE has utilized about $200, 000 to supply desktops to 18 rural remote maritime secondary schools that have recently offered Computer Education and Office Technology studies at Years 9-13 level.

The Minister visited St John’s College on Ovalau Island to hand over desktop computers.

He says the Education Ministry, being the biggest ministry, plays a pivotal role in preparing students with the right knowledge, skills, and capacity for the future of the workforce in Fiji.

He says as the world is getting smaller with improved technology and communication, the Coalition government will invests in technology to ensure that all schools are equipped with computers and software that will enable Fiji to be the hub of technology in the Pacific.