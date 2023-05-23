Modi bestowed with Fiji’s highest honour

[Source: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has bestowed the Companion of the Order of Fiji Medal to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi.

On the margins of the 3rd Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) in Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister Rabuka bestowed the special medal on behalf of President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

The medal recognizes Modi’s outstanding achievements and meritorious service to humanity.

Prime Minister Modi says it was an honour to have received the medal and that the act of recognition further demonstrated the strong bilateral ties and people-to-people links between the two countries.

Modi expressed his sincere gratitude to the government and the people of Fiji for the kind gesture, adding that India and Fiji are traditional partners and share common values.



The Indian Prime Minister also dedicated the honour to the people of India and Fijians of Indian descent, who played an important role in the linkage between India and Fiji.

The Companion of the Order of Fiji is the highest possible accolade that the Government of Fiji bestows to accord respect and admiration for service.