Misstep halts China trip

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka.

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka has deferred his official trip to China due to an injury he sustained earlier today.

In a video message, Rabuka says he sustained an injury to his head as a result of a misstep at the entrance to the New Wing of Government Buildings.

“I was looking at my mobile phone and trying to walk up the steps and I tripped and hurt my head. I do not know if my head is hurt more than the door or the door is hurt more than my head.”

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka adds the doctor has advised him to come back for a review on Friday, hence the reason to defer his trip.

He says there will be other invitations from China in future, and he hopes to be able to honour them.

The Prime Minister states this incident may result in a lot of speculations, but there is nothing to worry about.