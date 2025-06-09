Miss Caubati advocates for youth empowerment and cultural diversity

Miss Caubati, Priyanka Sharma.

25-year-old Priyanka Sharma, a Bachelor of Commerce graduate majoring in Accounting and Information Systems is among this year’s contestants at the Vodafone Nasinu Festival, and she is proudly advocating for Children and Youth Empowerment.

Participating as Miss Caubati, Sharma says her participation in the pageant came as an unexpected but meaningful opportunity to use her voice for positive change.

“I never thought I would join a pageant, but I was really fortunate to be given this opportunity, and I’m giving my best in everything I do.”

As the only Indo-Fijian contestant in this year’s competition, Sharma says she hopes her participation will inspire other young Indo-Fijian women to take part in social and cultural events in Fiji.

“Our theme is cultural diversity, and I really want other Indo-Fijian girls to be part of Fiji’s social gatherings and functions. We were born here, and we should be proud to serve our communities.”

Sharma says she chose to wear a sari during the festival to proudly represent her cultural identity, adding that her goal is to do something unique and meaningful.

Her advocacy focuses on empowering children and youth through inclusion, education, and self-belief, aligning with this year’s festival theme of Children and Youth Empowerment.

