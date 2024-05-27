Ministry works towards removing financial barriers

The Government is working with financial institutions, especially the Sugar Cane Growers Fund to facilitate easy access to credit for the cane farmers.

Minister for Sugar Industry, Charan Jeath Singh says they want to provide low interest loans and financial products tailored to the needs of the cane farmers.

He says by doing this they aim to remove the financial barriers that prevent farmers from investing in their farms and expanding production.

He adds that they are also collaborating with Sugar Research Institute of Fiji to focus on developing new cane varieties that are more resilient to climate change and disease while offering higher yields.

He says the ongoing research and development efforts ensure that farmers have access to the best possible resources to increase cane supply.