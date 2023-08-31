Ministry works to expand sheep breeding in Lau

The Ministry of Agriculture in a bid to expand sheep breeding to outer islands, assisted the Tabutoga Sheep group of Lomati village in Cicia, Lau.

The Ministry donated sheep shed, fencing kit and 10 weaners.

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Vatimi Rayalu during the official commissioning thanked the group members in taking the initiative to do sheep farming on the island and encouraged them to be leading examples to the others with the sheep farming experience.

Article continues after advertisement



[Village Turaga ni Koro Jimilai Kotobalavu]

Village Turaga ni Koro Jimilai Kotobalavu says the sheep farming will help them meet the needs of their families at the same time help the Ministry in the supply of meat to the industry.

“We prepared the sheep pen, we put it together from whatever timber we have to ensure we house the sheeps, this is a great help to us and also to our families.”

The donated is part of the Commercial Agriculture Development Program of the Ministry.