Ministry works on challenges faced using e-services platform

[Source: Supplied]

The Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, and Small and Medium Enterprises conducted a system trial on their bizFIJI e-Services platform to understand the current challenges faced, particularly in the context of using the e-Services platform.

The trial version of the system will provide timely feedback to improve the “Starting a Business” sub-system of the e-Services platform.

The Project bizFIJI 2.0 was launched in 2019 to provide services related to helping companies and investors start a business in Fiji, which is now progressing well.

The team looks forward to more engagements with other external stakeholders and focus groups during the coming weeks leading up to the eventual “go-live” of the system.