Ministry warns extreme weather raises illness risk

Parents, guardians and childcare providers are being urged to closely monitor the health of young children as Fiji experiences extreme weather conditions.

Health authorities are advising families to strictly follow basic hygiene and illness prevention measures to reduce the spread of common childhood illnesses.

Parents are being reminded to ensure frequent handwashing with soap and water, practise proper coughing and sneezing etiquette, and encourage the use of masks where appropriate.

Children showing symptoms such as fever, cough, flu, cold or diarrhoea are being advised to stay home from school, kindergarten or daycare to prevent infecting others.

Authorities are also urging parents to ensure children’s vaccinations are up to date in line with the National Immunisation Schedule and to seek medical advice early if a child becomes unwell, rather than self-medicating.

The Ministry says it is working closely with all healthcare divisions, including the Paediatric Unit at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, to closely monitor the situation and respond as needed.

Parents are being reminded that vigilance and early action remain key to protecting children during this period.

