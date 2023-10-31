Ministry to provide water relief to Cikobia

A dried up well on Cikobia Island [Photo: Supplied]

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development is working tirelessly to provide much-needed water to Cikobia Island in Vanua Levu by the end of this week.

Minister Sakiasi Ditoka shares that they are striving to access one of the government barges, although it is currently offline.

The ministry, he says is collaborating with the Government Shipping Services to carry out the necessary maintenance to bring the barge back online before the weekend.

“So they are doing some maintenance work on it, and hopefully by the end of this week, we should be able to get some water delivered to Cikobia by the government barge. But before that, the Commissioner North is organizing some water relief trips by private vessel.”

Ditoka emphasizes that their focus is on delivering drinking water to the Island before building up water stocks.

Cikobia Island, which comprises four villages has been grappling with a month-long dry spell that has depleted their tanks and wells.

The islanders are currently surviving on the last remnants of water in a 10,000-liter tank, which is insufficient to meet their daily needs.

The Ministry’s efforts to provide water to Cikobia Island are a crucial response to alleviate the water shortage and support the affected communities in Vanua Levu.