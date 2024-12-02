Ministry to host Forum for young women

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Women will convene a forum for young women aged 18 to 25 this Thursday as part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Minister Lynda Tabuya says that the forum will provide valuable insights into how gender-based violence, particularly technology-facilitated violence, impacts the lives of young women.

Data from the Online Safety Commission reveals that 62% of women experience online violence, compared to 38% of men.

Minister Tabuya states that the forum will offer young women a platform to share their personal experiences, particularly regarding challenges they face online.

She adds that this will help the Ministry better understand their perspectives on the necessary protections and responses.

“The outcomes of this discussion will be documented as well, will be presented at our Members of Parliament retreat this month, and will be presented by one of their own peers. This direct engagement, Honorable Speaker, ensures that we are capturing the voices of our young people, especially our young women who are suffering greatly from online violence.”

In addition to the forum, Minister Tabuya says that in January, with technical support from UNICEF, the Ministry will launch a national survey to assess societal attitudes toward women and children.

This survey will inform the development of a targeted communications campaign to address attitudes that contribute to violence.

As part of the 16 Days of Activism, Minister Tabuya also highlights the Ministry’s partnership with the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre to conduct refresher courses for the Fiji Police Force, aimed at strengthening the implementation of services provided to domestic violence victims.