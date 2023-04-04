Ministry to establish a Sandalwood Association

Forestry Minister Kalaveti Ravu.

The Forestry Ministry is working on undertaking consultation before a Sandalwood Growers and Buyers Association is formalized.

This is part of the Sandalwood Development programme which was established in 2011.

Forestry Minister Kalaveti Ravu says they have invested $420,000 in the last five years to support the programme.

“The Ministry in 2020 engage with the Australian Centre for International Agriculture Research improving the understanding of the breeding biology and the genetic diversity of the local species.”

The Ministry continue to value the importance of scientific research in our journey to fully realize the optimal value of sandalwood.

Ravu says the programme ensures inclusivity by involving various key stakeholders including women, young people.