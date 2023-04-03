Ministry to create safe space for beggars and street dwellers

[Source: BusinessDay NG]

The number of beggars and street dwellers is on the rise, according to Assistant Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, Sashi Kiran.

She expressed her concern in Parliament and noted that welfare officers have found it difficult to engage with these individuals as they tend to run away upon their arrival.

Kiran also stated that these groups are often afraid of welfare and police officers.

Assistant Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, Sashi Kiran.

To address this issue, Kiran says that the ministry has reached out to the Fiji Council of Churches, who have expressed their willingness to create a safe space for beggars and street dwellers.

The Minister says the aim is to provide a comfortable environment for individuals to have a meal and engage with welfare officers to identify their needs.



The space, she adds will also offer psychosocial services to those facing mental health issues, who may not want to be admitted to St. Giles or other healthcare facilities.

Kiran believes that this initiative will not only help improve the living conditions of these vulnerable individuals but also create a platform for them to access the necessary services and support they need.