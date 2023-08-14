Ministry to administer rural development program

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development is going to administer three major development assistance programs targeted at rural and maritime areas.

Rural and Maritime Minister Sakiasi Ditoka says this development assistance includes the Seafarers Entrepreneurial Assistance, Rural Housing Assistance Program, and Rural and Outer Island Development Programme.

Ditoka says that these new programs have resulted in an increase in the Ministry’s budget for the capital development program by $6 million, which allocates half a million to the SEA program, 3 million to the RHA program, and 2.5 million to the ROI program.

Article continues after advertisement

“The three new programs will complement the existing Ministry’s programs of Self-Help Programme, Community Access Roads, Footpaths, and Footbridges; and High Risk Water and Sanitation Programme.”

The Minister has assured Fijians in rural and maritime areas that the Ministry will make sure they get access to clean and safe water, access to safe and adequate shelter and sanitation facilities, improve community access and rural roads, improve communication, improve transportation, create wealth, establish growth centers, and incubate rural development models.