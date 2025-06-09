Ministry steps up support for teachers to ease burn outs

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Education says it is stepping up support for teachers amid growing concerns over increasing workload pressure and burnout, as raised by the Fiji Teachers Union.

Responding to the issue, Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro says it has begun expanding professional development opportunities for teachers as part of efforts to support their wellbeing and improve classroom outcomes.

Radrodro says these programmes are not only aimed at teachers, but also involve students and parents, and are intended to be an ongoing process, rather than one-off initiatives.

While acknowledging the pressures faced by educators, the Minister says its key priority for the year ahead remains the delivery of better quality education across the country.

Radrodro says this means ensuring students receive the necessary knowledge and skills at each level of learning before progressing further in the education system.

Radrodro stresses that supporting teachers and improving education standards must go hand in hand to ensure students continue to perform and succeed despite ongoing challenges in the sector.

