Ministry rolls out eco-friendly crematorium

Sigatoka will soon get a modern gas crematorium at Koromumu Cemetery to improve funeral services for the community.

The Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs has provided the unit to the Sigatoka Town Council, noting the cemetery’s central location and high usage.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh said preparatory work was underway, led jointly by the Ministry and Town Council.

He added that the project is part of a wider plan to deliver two gas crematoriums this financial year.

Singh outlined environmental benefits, saying gas crematoriums cut greenhouse emissions and reduce timber use.

The initiative aims to give residents dignified and sustainable funeral facilities.

