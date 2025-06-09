Ministry raises transport assistance age to streamline aid

Minister for Social Protection Sashi Kiran says the decision to increase the age eligibility of the Transport Assistance Scheme from 60 to 65 years was made after a comprehensive review social protection system.

Kiran says this was announced in the 2024-25 National Budget to harmonize the Scheme with the social pension scheme, which already begins at the age of 65.

She adds that aligning these two programs simplifies administration, reduces duplication, and ensures a more coherent structure of support for older persons.

“We must also consider demographic trends, with life expectancy gradually increasing. A lot of citizens remain economically active, especially since retirement age has been increased to 60. Now, as of November 2025, 58,414 older persons aged 65 years and above are currently benefiting under the social pension scheme.”

Kiran stated that social protection reforms now include cash top-ups and streamlined age rules to make aid programs more effective and accessible.

These changes were needed because Ministry reviews and poverty assessments found existing programs often overlapped – for example, older persons receiving both old age and disability allowances.

She adds that by standardizing who is eligible and how people register, the Ministry aims to lower administrative hurdles and reach those most at risk of being left out.

