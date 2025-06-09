Ministry pays tribute to late Reverend Simione Tugi

Former General Secretary of the Fiji Council of Churches, the late Reverend Simione Tugi. [Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection has paid tribute to the late Reverend Simione Tugi, former General Secretary of the Fiji Council of Churches, describing him as a principled leader who championed compassion, dignity and social justice.

The Ministry says Reverend Tugi was a strong and unwavering supporter of initiatives supporting street dwellers, as well as drug abuse and HIV awareness programmes.

It says he firmly believed in rehabilitation, second chances and restoring hope, and consistently stood alongside efforts to help vulnerable people rebuild their lives.

The Ministry says Reverend Tugi played a key role in mobilising faith leaders to work with Government in rehabilitating street dwellers, advocating for access to skills training, education and pathways back into society, particularly for at-risk youth.

His commitment to uplifting the most vulnerable has left a lasting impact on national efforts to protect and empower communities.

The Ministry has extended its deepest condolences to Reverend Tugi’s family, loved ones and the Fiji Council of Churches, saying his life of service will continue to inspire generations.

