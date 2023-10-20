Ministry partners with Post Fiji to enhance service delivery

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection has taken a significant stride toward improving service delivery to rural and outer island communities by signing a collaboration agreement with Post Fiji.

The official agreement was signed during a ceremony attended by key representatives from both organizations, underlining their commitment to better serve the needs of Fiji’s most vulnerable citizens.

The initiative aims to simplify the process of accessing allowances for these individuals.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection – Fiji/ Facebook]

Post Fiji Limited Acting Chief Executive, Isaac Mow says, they will also be allocating individual QR codes for each recipient, so that services at the ground level are more streamlined and efficient.

He says with one scan of the card, details of the recipient will be made available instantly to the post officer on the ground.

Ministry Permanent Secretary, Eseta Nadakuitavuki emphasized the significance of Post Offices’ wide accessibility in many communities, making them an ideal point for personalized assistance and service to beneficiaries.