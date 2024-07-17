Ministry of Youth and Sports joins Anti-Bribery Campaign

[Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports FIJI/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has joined the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption’s “I Don’t Accept Bribes” campaign, led by Minister Jese Saukuru.

This is a joint campaign nationwide initiative by FICAC with the United Nations Development Programme under the UN Pacific Regional Anti-Corruption project which is funded by the New Zealand Government.

Speaking at the launch in Nadi, Acting Deputy Commissioner Francis Puleiwai says this event demonstrates how the FICAC-UNDP anti-bribery campaign is reaching everyone right across Fiji.

Puleiwai states that bribery is globally the most common form of corruption harms Fijians and damages the trust between those that govern and those that are governed.

The Acting Deputy Commissioner adds that this is particularly in the public sector, where corruption undermines democracy and the rule of law.

She adds the campaign cannot be successful until everyone across the country is aware of the dangers of corruption and the damage that it causes.

Puleiwai highlights the commitments to fight corruption, increase transparency, tackle illicit financial flows and improve access to information.

She congratulated the Ministry of Youth and Sports for showing true commitment to join