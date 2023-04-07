Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs still in planning stage

Charan Jeath Singh

The Minister for Multi-Ethnic affairs says his ministry is still in its planning stage, given that it’s only a month-old.

Charan Jeath Singh says the coalition government’s decision to re-establish the ministry after 13 years provides an opportunity to address the development needs of all cultural backgrounds.

“As advisor to the Government and also implementer, is to include all ethnic groups in Fiji, especially the poor and the underprivileged via diverse programmes. The Ministry will provide advice to all ethnic groups on scholarships, cultural activities and administer funds to support strategic engagements and partnership.”

Singh says as per its core role and responsibilities, the ministry has reorganized its structure and is preparing for the budget for the next financial year, together with strategic and operational plans.

The minister says he expects the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs to be fully operational by the fourth quarter of this year as he looks forward to serving Fiji’s diverse community.