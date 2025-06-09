Ministry negotiates as Aspen ends outpatient services

Ba Hospital

The government is in ongoing negotiations with Aspen Medical to fully restore outpatient pharmacy services at Lautoka and Ba Hospitals.

The talks follow public concern after Aspen stopped providing the services, forcing patients to collect medicines from nearby health centers or private pharmacies.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa said the change has caused inconvenience, as patients now travel between hospitals and external outlets to access free medicine.

He explained that outpatient pharmacy services were never part of Aspen’s original contract, complicating funding and delivery.

“It is time of transition and, also we are beefing up quantity and also availability of medicine at Kamikamica hospital, at Punjas and Vitogo Health Centres. I know it is a bit of a hassle for the patient to go to the hospital and then go and collect their free medicine from this outlet.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad said Aspen acted without adequate notice, despite the Health Ministry requesting more time for a smooth transition.

He explained that Aspen had been providing basic medicine to outpatients and charging the government, and the agreement is still under negotiation.

Prof Prasad said the government aims to restore services while making cost-effective decisions to protect taxpayers.

