Ministry holds consultation with Tui Levuka on key marine initiatives

[Photo: Ministry of Fisheries]

The Ministry of Fisheries has held its first formal consultation with the Gone Turaga Bale na Tui Levuka, Ratu Etonia Seru Rokotuinaceva, at the Provincial Administration Boardroom, marking an important step in strengthening collaboration with traditional leaders on marine development initiatives.

The consultation was led by a Suva-based delegation that included the Acting Director of Fisheries, senior Fisheries officials and representatives from the Ministry of Lands and Senior government officials from Lomaiviti, including the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the iTaukei Affairs Board, were also present.

Discussions focused on planned infrastructure upgrades at the Makogai Mariculture Research Centre, which aim to support sustainable mariculture development in partnership with the Government of South Korea.

Article continues after advertisement

Initial talks were also held on the Wakaya Gazetted Marine Reserve, with emphasis on identifying opportunities for inclusive participation and deeper engagement with all stakeholders, including the resource custodians of the Vanua o Levuka, under Fiji’s broader Blue Economy strategy.

Ratu Etonia welcomed the government delegation and expressed appreciation for the proposed development initiatives, noting their potential long-term benefits for the people of Fiji.

He adds the importance of regular and meaningful consultations with the Vanua and resource custodians, stressing that inclusivity must remain central to national development planning.

As part of the consultation, a matanigasau was formally presented to Ratu Etonia, and further engagements have been scheduled.

Ratu Etonia commended the progress being made at Makogai and acknowledged the efforts of officials in advancing national development goals for the benefit of all Fijians.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.