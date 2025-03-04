Ministry focuses on tacking illegal fishing and logging

[ Source: Fiji Government ]

The Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry is committed to sustainable development, with a focus on strengthening enforcement and compliance mechanisms to tackle illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, as well as unsustainable logging practices.

Minister Alitia Bainivalu emphasized that their primary goal is to ensure greater accountability and ensure the long-term sustainability of the nation’s resources.

Bainivalu added that the Ministry will continue empowering local communities through resource management programs, capacity-building initiatives, and economic development opportunities.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will continue to empower local communities through resource management programs, capacity-building initiatives, and economic development opportunities.”

Reflecting on the President’s recent opening speech in Parliament, Bainivalu noted that the President reminded the nation of the importance of unity, sustainability, and responsible leadership.

She adds the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry is committed to bringing this vision to fruition

Looking ahead to the 2025 legislative session, Bainivalu called for collaboration among the Government, communities, the private sector, and development partners to build a stronger, greener, and more resilient Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.