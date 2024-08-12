Ministry completes planning workshop for new financial year

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management has completed its planning workshop for the new financial year.

Permanent Secretary Isoa Talemaibau says the workshop’s aim was to review ways to improve the monitoring of the Ministry’s Annual Costed Operation Plans. He also acknowledged the support of the UNDP Governance for Resilience Project team for their presence and participation.

The Ministry has set a theme for the new financial year: “Reaching New Levels of Excellence in All Areas of Operations.”

The workshop also marked the first review of the 10-year plan since its implementation in 2021, with reviews scheduled every two years.