Ministry addresses unfair enrolment criteria

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro

The Education Ministry has received complaints from the public about unfair criteria imposed by prominent secondary schools in major urban areas.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says these criteria can be discriminatory, discouraging, and overly selective.

Radrodro stresses that all schools should enroll students with varying academic abilities to challenge their teachers to develop and nurture independent, active learners.

He also emphasizes that schools should provide supportive programs to empower struggling students.

Radrodro highlights that his Ministry promotes equality and equity in education, and he reminds Heads of Schools to maintain transparency in their enrollment processes.

The Minister says that due consideration should also be given to students who live within walking distance of the school.

Radrodro is reminding all Principals and Head Teachers that academic achievements should not be the sole criterion for enrollment, as this contradicts the Ministry’s advocacy for holistic education.

Parents are urged to sit with their children and make it clear that all schools are the same, and teachers are equally qualified.

Radrodro says that this issue should challenge all Heads of Schools to improve the image of their schools by working closely with management, parents, and teachers on strategies to market and attract students.