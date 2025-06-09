Ministries tackle water shortages in maritime and rural communities

{File Photo}

Water shortages in maritime and rural communities remain a major concern, with the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development working to address long-standing supply issues.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka says the challenge continues to affect daily life in remote areas.

He adds that access to clean drinking water remains a top priority for the government.

The Minister points out that recent visits to maritime communities highlighted urgent needs that require long-term solutions.

“But it’s going to be a whole-of-government approach. I think we’re going to work very closely with the Ministry of Public Works and look at our development partners and donor partners to see how we can learn from what they do.”

He adds that lessons from effective systems used in lower-lying coral atolls are being considered for local use.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says assessments are underway in outer island communities.

“Definitely, we work closely with the Ministry of Rural Development and with the commissioners. They provide the assessment for specific areas and also monitor closely with us. The Water Authority of Fiji and the ministry stand ready in terms of water replenishment.”

The ministries say the assessment findings will guide future planning and investment to improve reliable access to clean water and living conditions in maritime and rural communities.

