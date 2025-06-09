Ministers back kava protections

Source: Ministry of Trade / Facebook

Pacific Trade Ministers have welcomed the draft Kava Declaration, marking a significant step toward safeguarding kava’s cultural and economic importance across the region.

At the Pacific ACP and Forum Trade Ministers Meeting in Suva this week, Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica and his counterparts supported enhanced legal protections and the development of geographical indications for kava.

Ministers tasked a technical working group with concrete next steps for national and international GI registration.

Article continues after advertisement

This aims to bolster kava’s brand value and protecting its traditional roots.

Kamikamica says this move reflects the Pacific’s commitment to cultural preservation, economic empowerment, and regional identity through trade cooperation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.