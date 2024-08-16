Minister witnesses wedding ceremony in Moala Island

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro witnessed a solemn and significant ceremony - a marriage officiated by Officer Viliame Kubunameca at the Maloku village in Moala Island

While visiting Maloku village in Moala Island, Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro witnessed a solemn and significant ceremony – a marriage officiated by Officer Viliame Kubunameca.

The ceremony united Moape Baleisuva and Jiulia Ledua in matrimony, with the Minister and his delegation present as honoured witnesses.

This visit was part of a broader outreach effort by the Ministry of Education to engage with remote communities, listening to their challenges, and assessing the needs of the local population firsthand.

Radrodro says it is important for government officials to leave the confines of their offices and engage directly with communities.

He says such interactions are crucial in ensuring that the needs of the people are adequately met and that government policies are informed by the realities on the ground.

“The government must be present in the lives of its people. Our visits to remote areas like Moala are not just about oversight but about connection and understanding. It is our duty to ensure that every Fijian, regardless of their location, feels the presence and support of their government.”

The visit also highlighted the importance of inter-agency cooperation, as various officials from different departments accompanied the Minister.

Their joint efforts are seen as a positive step towards addressing the multifaceted needs of remote communities, from education and health to infrastructure and social services.