Minister visits Laqere Market

[Source: Lynda Tabuya/ Facebook]

Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya today visited the Laqere Market in Nasinu to engage with women vendors.

During her visit, Tabuya visited the stalls and interacted with the vendors to know about the challenges they face.

Tabuya says issues affecting these vendors include access to markets, competition from roadside sellers, and storage challenges.

[Source: Lynda Tabuya/ Facebook]

The Minister was accompanied by Nasinu Social Welfare Officers who assisted single parents, widows, and the needy with applications and questions on Government’s social protection programs.

The visit to Laqere market gave the Minister an opportunity to gain firsthand insights into the daily struggles and aspirations of the women, as well as the male vendors.



[Source: Lynda Tabuya/ Facebook]

She reiterated the government’s dedication to supporting small businesses and empowering entrepreneurs to succeed in their endeavours.



[Source: Lynda Tabuya/ Facebook]

Tabuya thanked the Ministry of Local Government for their support in empowering women.