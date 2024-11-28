Minister Tabuya sounds alarm on opioid misuse in Fiji

Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya is calling for immediate intervention to curb the misuse of these potentially addictive substances

Fiji is facing an escalating crisis as reports emerge of pharmacies allegedly selling opioids without prescriptions, raising alarm among health authorities.

These pain-relief medications, traditionally dispensed by public hospitals for severe conditions, are believed to be being distributed through unauthorized channels.

Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya is calling for immediate intervention to curb the misuse of these potentially addictive substances.

Tabuya says the surge in opioid misuse has highlighted critical gaps in regulation.

She is urging the Fiji Pharmaceutical Society to increase oversight of pharmacies and review policies that permit the dispensing of opioids without prescriptions.

“It is an increasing concern because there have been pharmacies reported that are selling opioids without prescription and, you know, they are generally the ones that are dispensed by the public hospitals are meant to be the pain medication.”

While the government continues its fight against illicit drugs such as methamphetamine, Tabuya is calling for equal attention to the opioid crisis.

“There’s also diazepam, which is also a sleep aid that right now pharmacies are allowed to issue a certain number as an emergency prescription without a doctor’s consent. But I think this needs to be revisited because pharmacies as well are selling whole packets, which they shouldn’t, because it really is a danger to the health of our people, you know, that these opioids are out there.”

The Fiji Pharmaceutical Society has condemned the illegal practices and is encouraging pharmacies to uplift the standards.

President, Priyanka Prasad adds that those pharmacies choosing to breach the law should be reported to the board.

“Pharmacies are aware that they are not supposed to sell these drugs without a prescription as it is clearly stipulated. Those choosing to breach the law should be reported to the board.”

Prasad asserts that society organizes seminars and conferences to address these issues, leaving no excuse for claiming ignorance of the law.