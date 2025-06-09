Minister stresses on deeper private sector partnership

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel says the government remains committed to strengthening collaboration with the private sector, describing it as “a vital force” in the nation’s progress.

Speaking during the TOPEX 2025 Conference, Esrom highlighted that Fiji’s long-term economic ambitions depend on a deeper partnership with industry leaders.

He says their goal of becoming a high-income nation by 2050 requires sustained real GDP growth of five to six percent annually.

Esrom adds that such growth can only be enabled by greater private sector engagement, leadership and investment.

This year’s TOPEX has attracted more than 400 delegates — the largest in the conference’s 65-year history.

The Minister acknowledged the Fiji Commerce & Employers Federation for its leadership and for bringing together the top figures of the private sector under one roof.

Esrom highlighted several key government initiatives designed to improve the ease of doing business and boost investor confidence, including the BusinessNOW Fiji program, DigitalFIJI, the establishment of the Investment Facilitation Committee, and policy reforms to increase access to finance for MSMEs.

He also noted ongoing collaboration with FCEF on trade facilitation, saying the Single Window Trade Platform will enhance Fiji’s export capacity and reduce our trade deficit.

He praised the role of TOPEX in shaping Fiji’s policy dialogue, noting that collaboration between government and industry is an incredible opportunity to generate constructive discussion and solutions-based outcomes.

