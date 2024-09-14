Minister speaks out on timber mislabeling

Concerns have emerged regarding the treatment of timber sold in hardware stores and its impact on consumers.

An investigation by the Consumer Council of Fiji reveals that many hardware stores fail to adhere to the Ministry of Forestry’s timber labeling requirements.

Despite existing regulations, some stores improperly label timber as treated without verification and charge inflated prices.

This practice results in consumer dissatisfaction, as untreated timber deteriorates rapidly, leaving buyers unable to distinguish between treated and untreated products.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad acknowledges these issues, recalling similar problems in the past.

He agrees that enhanced scrutiny and enforcement are necessary to ensure proper timber treatment and protect consumers.

“The Taskforce is still getting a handle on what is happening – how the baiting system is going to work and also identifying the people who are actually affected and those in that income categories.”

The discussion also addresses the spread of termite infestations, which began in Lautoka and has now extended to Vanua Levu including Vunivau and Valebasoga.

It was suggested that the government apply lessons learned from Lautoka to these affected areas to control termite spread and minimize damage.

There is a call for swift action to implement effective measures in regions where the infestation is still manageable.

Another point of concern is the reduction in the program budget from $3 million to $2 million.

Questions arose regarding whether this reduction stems from slow uptake or challenges in fund disbursement.

Professor Prasad explains that the budget adjustment reflects past usage patterns and the Taskforce’s ongoing efforts to manage the baiting system and prioritize those in need.

The Taskforce continues to apply lessons from Lautoka to other divisions such as Labasa and has the option to reallocate funds if required.