Minister Radrodro endorses 20 policies to lift education standards

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has approved 20 major education policies.

This signals a decisive move to modernise and strengthen Fiji’s education system after more than a decade without comprehensive policy updates.

The endorsements follow extensive consultations with senior officials, external partners and teacher unions, ensuring the reforms reflect classroom realities and national priorities.

The updated policies cover essential areas including teacher appointments, behaviour management, child protection, FEMIS, mobile phone use in schools, curriculum and assessment, OHS, school excursions, boarding operations, school canteens, volunteer engagement, emergency preparedness, community use of school facilities, enterprise education and more.

The Minister says the reforms provide clearer standards, stronger accountability and a more student-centred approach across the entire system.

The policy upgrades deliver a stronger framework for teachers, better protection and wellbeing for students, and modern, safe and supportive learning environments.

Radrodro says the reforms mark a major milestone in building a high-quality, future-focused education system for every Fijian child.

