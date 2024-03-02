Minister pursues funding for infrastructure resilience

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau has reiterated commitment to bolstering infrastructure resilience by actively seeking funding from a diverse range of development partners.

He made the comments during the commissioning of the weighbridge station in Karavi Ba, where he emphasized the critical importance of strategic planning and financial support to safeguard infrastructure against the impacts of climate change.

Minister Ro Filipe says the ministry is intensifying efforts to secure funding from external sources, with a particular focus on climate financing.

“Unfortunately when you run a business you look at income and expenditure so the income of the nation is not enough to sustain the development of the nation in terms of the expenditure. So as a ministry, we are looking for funding from various development partners especially in climate financing to ensure the resilience of infrastructure.”



Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Ro Filipe expressed optimism about the progress of upcoming projects, indicating that approved initiatives are expected to be in place within the year.

He emphasized the importance of long-term planning, highlighting the ten-year lead time required for projects such as roads and bridges.