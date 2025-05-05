Minister praises Nephrology Pacific’s outreach success

Minister Sashi Kiran delivering her address [Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/Facebook]

The first-ever Interventional Nephrology Pacific Outreach has been hailed a success.

The week-long outreach introduced life-saving interventional procedures – such as peripheral and central vein angioplasties – that have, until now, been inaccessible in Fiji and much of the Pacific.

While closing the program on Saturday, Minister for Women, Sashi Kiran, expressed her gratitude to the team of visiting medical specialists from Australia.

Minister Sashi Kiran & medical specialists from Australia [Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection – Fiji/Facebook]

Kiran says these treatments are vital for patients on hemodialysis, offering renewed hope to those who previously had no options to maintain life-sustaining vascular access.

She adds that for the first time, Fiji was able to offer critical procedures and save lives.



[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection – Fiji/Facebook]

Beyond direct patient care, the outreach also focused on empowering local healthcare workers through hands-on training and knowledge-sharing, laying the foundation for a more resilient health system.

Kiran also highlighted the importance of the Free Medical Scheme, which provides eligible individuals, particularly the elderly and vulnerable, with free consultations, medications, and diagnostic services through participating private clinics.

