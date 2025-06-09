Minister orders tougher Police protection for journalists

Minister for Policing and Communications Iowane Naivalurua has directed the Fiji Police Force to immediately tighten security around court premises following the assault of FBC News journalist Apenisa Waqaidrovu outside the courthouse yesterday.

Naivalurua says the incident is deeply concerning and follows several cases in which journalists have been chased, threatened, sworn at, or had their equipment damaged by accused or convicted persons leaving court.

He says no journalist in Fiji should ever be assaulted, intimidated, or obstructed while lawfully doing their job, and adds that the Police Force has a legal and moral responsibility to ensure the safety of every citizen, including members of the media.

The Minister says recent lapses in courthouse security and the failure to prevent such incidents are unacceptable.

He has instructed the Commissioner of Police to increase police presence and protective measures for journalists outside all court premises, put in place clear crowd-control and prisoner-movement protocols to prevent direct contact between offenders and media, ensure court escort officers are properly briefed on risk assessment and safeguarding obligations, and hold accountable any officer whose negligence contributes to such incidents.

Naivalurua says journalists must be able to work freely and safely, as a free press is essential to good governance and public accountability.

He also acknowledged the concerns raised by the Fiji Media Association, saying the Police Force must lift its level of vigilance and operational discipline to prevent similar incidents.

Naivalurua says the safety of journalists is non-negotiable, and the Ministry will ensure police take all necessary steps to safeguard media personnel and restore confidence in security at court premises.

