Minister emphasizes family as foundation of support

Families are our support systems during good times and in times of need, says Minister for Women and Children Sashi Kiran.

As the world marked International Day of Families yesterday, Kiran says family is where values are shaped and where children first experience care and belonging.

Kiran commended parents and caregivers, saying they are the foundation of strong families.

She says they have the important task of raising children to be healthy, kind, and confident.

Kiran stresses that every family should be a safe space, a place where all members feel protected, valued, and free from harm.

She adds that everyone must work together to create homes that are free from violence, where women, children, older persons, and persons with disabilities are treated with dignity and respect.

Kiran states that today, Fiji stands proud as it co-chairs the Pacific Regional Conference on Early Childhood Development in Samoa.

She highlights that at this important forum, they are sharing Fiji’s progress in supporting early childhood development through stronger laws, better services, and increased investment.

