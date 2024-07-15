Minister condemns unruly behaviour of students

Education Minister, Aseri Radrodro [File Photo]

Education Minister Aseri Radrodo has strongly condemned the stoning of the bus following the school rugby competition in Tailevu over the weekend.

Radrodro says he will be calling a meeting with Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union officials today to discuss the future participation of schools and students who are found to be perpetuating violence and unruly behaviour.

He warns the Ministry will not hesitate to suspend schools from participating in the Deans competition if such behaviours from schools and students threaten the safety of others.

Radrodro reiterates that “students and teachers are reminded that sports is a unifying activity and is also a professional career path for so many Fijians.

He stresses that we cannot allow the sport to be marred by such indiscipline and violence.

The Minister is encouraging all schools and students to hold serious discussions on this subject urgently.

The Education Minister is reminding all schools and students that provincial teams have in the past been suspended from participating in local competitions because their fans or teams have been violent and unruly.

Radrodro warns that the Ministry will not hesitate to consider the same.

He adds the safety of the general public, students and fans is paramount.