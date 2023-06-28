Minister commissions boat dock access

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The government is looking forward to working on joint projects between development committees in various villages and Tikinas across the region.

This has been highlighted by Acting Minister for Rural Development Ro Filipe Tuisawau at the commissioning of the new Muanaira Boat Dock Access at Muanaira Village in Rewa yesterday.

Ro Filipe says this is an important milestone for the village and its residents.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds this will enhance connectivity and transportation opportunities for the community.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

“And the other part of it is that it’s a joint project between the Development Committee and also the government, which is a very good framework in terms of moving forward. And the other thing we signed handing over certificate, whereby they will be responsible for the upkeep of the Jetty and the maintenance moving forward. So it’s good to have joint responsibility for government projects.”

Ro Filipe says this is a positive development as it provides a solid framework for progress and shared responsibility in government projects.