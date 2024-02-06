Minister calls for inclusive and supportive environment

The health minister has called for a more inclusive and supportive environment for those diagnosed with congenital heart defects.

Speaking during the launch of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week, Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says it is vital to break down stigmas and misconceptions surrounding these conditions.

He adds that it is critical to ensure that individuals with congenital heart defects have access to the resources and support they need to live full and healthy lives.

“Let us all join hands in spreading awareness and support for those affected by congenital heart defects. Let us work together to ensure that every individual, regardless of their heart condition, can thrive and live their best life.”

Dr. Lalabalavu says that with surgical treatment, most babies diagnosed with congenital heart disease can be cured and live a normal lifespan.

He has commended the Sai Prema Foundation Fiji and the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital for taking the lead in creating awareness about congenital heart disease in Fiji.

So far, the hospital has conducted 260 free heart surgeries, giving the children and their families a new lease of life.