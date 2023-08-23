Minimizing cultural activities is vital: Dr Kedrayate

Minimizing cultural activities is vital for resource owners’ economic empowerment.

This has been highlighted by Dr Akanisi Kedrayate, the chair of the First Nation (Fiji) Resources Foundation.

Dr Kedrayate believes that some of our cultural activities are barriers to fulfilling our capacity to do more productive things.

Dr Kedrayate says that there are some traditional activities that we need to forego.

“One of that I find is about drinking grog. When we come and have a meeting, people start drinking grog and the meeting is interrupted halfway. What about you leave the grog aside, just talk about what you are going to do and afterwards, you can then have grog.”

The First Nation Fiji Resources Foundation organized a three-day symposium for resource owners, which ends today.