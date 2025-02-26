Minimal impact from TC Rae says Rainima

[Photo: Cawaira Road, Labasa]

Initial assessments confirm that Tropical Cyclone Rae caused minimal damage in Vanua Levu, with no serious impacts reported.

This has been confirmed by Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima during a post-cyclone media briefing

Rainima says the Northern division was mostly impacted by heavy rain that led to flooding.

[Photo: Flooding at Soasoa flats in Labasa]

He adds that agriculture officials are assessing crop and farm damage caused by strong winds and flooding, while the Fiji Roads Authority is inspecting bridges, repairing roads, and continuing drainage work in affected areas.

“So the other ministry that is doing the IDA now is infrastructure. We are checking all the bridges and the roads that were affected, and they’ve been asked to come up with their report by Friday. So they are all doing this, and hopefully we can get a quick report on that and submit it to NDMO. They are not only doing the survey, but repairs are already being carried out in some of the roads by FRA and their teams on the ground.”

Rainima has also acknowledged the challenges that continue to be faced in most flood-prone areas in Labasa and is actively working with relevant ministries in addressing the issue.

