Minibus fare review begins

Submissions are now being taken on a minibus fare review by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

The FCCC says this is a comprehensive review and is inviting minibus operators and the public to actively participate in the exercise.

It adds that any views, comments, and suggestions on current and future minibus fares are welcome.

Article continues after advertisement

Minibus operators making submissions must include their Land Transport Authority Minibus Permit, financials for the past three years, and proposed minibus fares with justifications.

Operators must also provide a service and maintenance schedule, their route as per permit, and the distance as well as the number of trips per day.

Submissions close on the 20th of this month, which is seven days from today.