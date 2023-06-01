Millions spent on waste disposal: Bari

[Source: Pacific Recycling Foundation]

An urgent, sustainable, and innovative solution is needed to tackle waste management as millions of dollars are spent on disposal, says Nasinu Town Council Chief Executive Anurashika Bari.

According to Bari, the council spends two-point-five million dollars annually to dispose of twenty thousand tonnes of waste at the Naboro Landfill.

She highlighted this during the launch of the I Recycle Hub program in Kilikali settlement in Nasinu.

“You can imagine there are 30 municipal councils in Fiji. So the combined amount of waste we will be collecting. And of course, it comes with a cost. So approximately 40 to 50 million dollars annually are used on solid waste disposal.”



Pacific Recycling Foundation Founder Amitesh Deo says waste management solutions should not be based on social status.

“At PRF, we are committed to changing the waste, the landscape of waste management in Fiji holistically. And this includes people living in informal settlements. “

Fifteen residents of Kilikali Settlement were also trained to become recycling advocates.



The Pacific Recycling Foundation also launched the Look Beyond Movement, which calls upon everyone, in particular government agencies, to look beyond social status when exploring waste management solutions.