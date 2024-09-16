Milad-un-Nabi celebrations reinforce Fiji’s inclusivity

Today's celebrations marked by a large gathering at Churchill Park in Lautoka, attended by Fijians from across the divisions.

Fiji today commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad, celebrating in unity and reverence the timeless values of compassion, justice and humility that the Prophet embodied.

In his address today, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica states that the government is commited to nurturing an inclusive society.

He has emphasized the importance of cultural and religious diversity in Fiji, stating that celebrations like Milad-un-Nabi play a vital role in strengthening the bonds that unite Fijians.

Kamikamica reiterated the government’s dedication to promoting respect and understanding across all communities.

He says that Prophet Muhammad’s life serves as a guiding example of kindness, fairness and dedication to the well-being of others.

These values, he says are crucial to building a society where everyone feels valued, respected, and heard.

Kamikamica emphasized that economic growth can only thrive when people feel secure in their livelihoods and confident that their rights and freedoms are protected.

“The People’s Coalition Government, since taking office has espoused the following key principles. Fiji must be a true democracy where every voice is heard and every view respected. Freedom of expression is upheld as a cornerstone of society.”

Kamikamica also acknowledged the importance of addressing national issues like the drug crisis, calling on all communities to work together to tackle this challenge.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring a safe and secure Fiji for all.

Today’s celebrations was marked by a large gathering at Churchill Park in Lautoka, attended by Fijians from across the divisions.

The event was presided over by students from Lautoka Muslim College, representing Fiji’s future leaders.

The Fiji Muslim League was also recognized for its efforts in preparing the next generation for leadership.