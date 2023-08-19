MGM U-17 dream run continues

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School has created history by reaching its first ever final in the Vodafone Super Deans.

MGM defeated Queen Victoria School 15-11 in the Under 17 semifinal.

The victory sets up a showdown with Ratu Kadavulevu School, who emerged victorious in their match against Marist Brothers High School with a commanding score of 25-8.

Meanwhile, the Under-18 matches will kick off at 2.05pm with Suva Grammar School facing Queen Victoria School at the HFC Bank stadium.

At 3.40pm, Marist Brothers High School will take on Natabua High School

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Channel.